Kaizer Chiefs distance themselves from Dolly link

The Bafana Bafana midfielder’s time in Ligue 1 has been blighted by a spate of injuries

have dismissed as mere “speculation” that they are angling for Keagan Dolly’s signature during the January transfer window.

The former midfielder has been struggling with injuries which have limited his game time at side in the past seasons.

With the French media speculating about Dolly’s potential January exit, there has also been talk that the international could return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) to play for Chiefs.

But Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa has watered down the rumours linking Dolly to the club.

“From a Kaizer Chiefs point of view‚ we are in the window period for signings of players. This is a period when there is much speculation‚ and in that speculation Chiefs as a big football brand will be associated with big names‚” Maphosa told Times Live.

“Keagan Dolly is big name. And so to see his name linked to Kaizer Chiefs does not come as a surprise to us.

“Our policy has been and remains that if a player is signed and sealed we will not miss even an inch of time and opportunity to inform our supporters about it.”

Dolly has managed just six Ligue 1 appearances for Montpellier this season and two for the club’s reserve side which plays in the French fourth tier.

Injuries also saw him miss the 2019 tournament.