Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter: Nurkovic wasn’t giving his best...and he agrees

Amakhosi were indebted to keeper Daniel Akpeyi for the point they claimed at the Peter Mokaba Stadium after the Nigerian made some breathtaking saves

Following Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter further elaborated on the absence of Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic.

When Chiefs nearly won the league title two seasons ago, it was the form of Nurkovic which spearheaded their challenge as he netted 13 times in the league.

However, he missed the first couple of months of last season due to injury and then struggled in front of goal.

This season, Nurkovic has again been battling to make it count in front of goal, and it was subsequently revealed on Friday by Kaizer Chiefs that he is to undergo a knee operation on Wednesday next week.

During his post-match interview on Sunday with SuperSport TV , Baxter gave some more insight into the situation.



“Well, he’s been carrying a minor injury for quite a long time, from back in last season I think,” Baxter explained after seeing his side held to a 0-0 draw, "and now we think it’s at the level where he’s not giving his best and he agrees.

"Therefore we are going to go for the operation.”

The surgery will be to the meniscus of Nurkovic’s right knee.

In Nurkovic’s absence, there was a rare start for Lebogang Manyama, but by Baxter’s admission, the former Bafana Bafana attacker struggled, and he never came out for the second half.

“First half, I wasn’t happy with our possession,” the coach said. “At half time we changed it a little bit, we brought Bernard [Parker] on, Lebo did his best, but he’s a little bit short.

Article continues below

"Bernard came on, he gave us a little bit extra, he arrived in the box a little bit more, we secured the ball around their box, I think we played better, but those clear cut chances, difficult.”

Manyama has himself been making his way back from injury. Fellow forwards Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Kgaogelo Sekgota are also unavailable due to injury, as is midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange and defender Siyabonga Ngezana.

Sunday’s draw with Gallants leaves Chiefs in 13th position. They are next up against AmaZulu, at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.