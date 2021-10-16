Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat must be regretting decision to join 'ordinary' teammates - Khanye

The Zimbabwean is in his fourth season at the Soweto giants but is yet to win anything with the club as well as individually

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye believes all the coaches Khama Billiat has played under at Amakhosi have failed to get the best out of the player who he feels made the wrong choice to sign for the Soweto giants.

Billiat joined Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2018, to end a trophy-laden five-season spell at Chloorkop.

He was signed by Italian tactician Giovanni Solinas under whom he played for four months and has since then had Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and currently Stuart Baxter as his coaches.

“Psychologically Khama Billiat is no longer the same. He is regretting the decision to join Kaizer Chiefs because all the coaches he has played under at the club do not believe in ball-players,” Khanye told Massiv Metro as per iDiski TV.

“The coaches do not know how to get the best out of the player like Pitso [Mosimane]. Even the position they deploy him in is wrong. He is always playing under tremendous pressure whereby they rely on his individual brilliance.

“There were games I believe he shined under Ernst but there were not many. In order for Khama to shine like during his Sundowns days you need a proper coach who believes in ball players and then be surrounded by people who supply you with balls. Then you must find him a fixed position lest you will confuse him like playing him as a winger, striker etc, you want him to drop from your half.

“Another thing, you can’t rely on him alone. Then you become defensive by fielding seven defenders. The coaches he has played under at Chiefs are Ernst, Stuart and Gavin put eight defenders then you have Khama, Samir Nurkovic and now Keagan Dolly or Manyama.

“Khama playing behind Nurkovic and Manyama yet you can’t rely on Manyama. Obviously, they rely on Khama and Samir Nurkovic is just standing.”

Khanye feels Billiat is struggling to thrive at Chiefs because he is playing alongside “ordinary” players who make him regret ever signing for the club.

“He has realised that he took the wrong decision to join Chiefs and that this team is not going to win anything, ‘if I don’t score no one will score,’” said Khanye.

“He has realised that in this team I play with ordinary players. No one can compete against him in the Chiefs squad. At Sundowns he knew that if I’m not doing it, Keagan Dolly will do it, the coach will always allow me to run with the ball. Pitso is a believer in the style Khama thrives in, he got the best out of the boy.

“If you check Khama now he is not psychologically fine after realising he joined the wrong team. I think his first season at Chiefs broke him as he realised he is not going to win anything both individually and as a team.”

Billiat has started all Chiefs’ six Premier Soccer League matches this season and is expected to feature in Saturday’s hosting of Chippa United.