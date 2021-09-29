Kaizer Chiefs’ Baxter must be given more time & players should take more responsibility - Ouseb

The ex-Namibia international, who also played for Amakhosi, wants the pressure off the current tactician

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mohammed Ouseb has urged the club not to fire coach Stuart Baxter yet, while he blames the players for the team’s difficult run of form.

After their elimination from the MTN8, Chiefs have failed to win in four of their five Premier Soccer League matches.

That has thrown coach Baxter into the spotlight but Ouseb believes it is too early to press the panic button, while saying the players should shoulder more responsibility for the tough patch.

“For me, it is too early to press panic buttons and the coach should be given a chance to continue with what he has started though at some point we have to say enough is enough if the results continue this way,” Ouseb told KickOff.

“Blaming the coach is not my thing because I believe football is a team sport involving players and the coach.

“Everyone must contribute. The technical team can contribute by coming up with whatever philosophy and tactical plans but when as players when we get onto the pitch it means our responsibility is more than the technical team.

“I feel like players need to take more responsibility when they are on the pitch. It is just that the nature of this game is such that players can mess up on the pitch including those that we know are good enough to win us games, but fingers will still be pointed to the coach.”

Ouseb continued to apportion blame to the players at Amakhosi as he refers to some slack defending in the 4-1 defeat by Royal AM at home.

“For me, it is way too early to press panic buttons. Yes, it is disappointing to lose 4-1 against Royal AM and who do we blame if we are taking that path,” added Ouseb.

“Do we blame the coach or the players? Personally, I blame the players because the goals we conceded were pathetic.

“Even when you commit players upfront chasing the game you must also remember the defensive duties so that is why I’m saying players need to take responsibility as well.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit AmaZulu in their next league match on Saturday.