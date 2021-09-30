Kaizer Chiefs are a sleeping snake - AmaZulu FC captain Makhaula warns

The 2020/21 PSL Midfielder of the Season also opened up about captaining the KwaZulu-Natal giants

AmaZulu FC captain Makhehleni Makhaula says they cannot afford to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their clash in the PSL on Saturday.

Chiefs have endured a poor start to the current season having been eliminated from the MTN8 in the first round and they find themselves 13th on the PSL standings having collected just five points from five matches.

Amakhosi are also winless in their last three matches having conceded six goals in the process, but Makhaula is wary of the Soweto giants and he likened their opponents to a dead snake.

"We cannot underestimate Chiefs because they lost some of their games," Makhaula told the club's media department.

"For us, there is pressure because we are playing at home. They are also under pressure to win. With us, we always have pressure because we finished second last season."

Makhaula, who was one of the most outstanding midfielders in the PSL last season, explained that Chiefs will view their clash as an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways as they are under pressure.

"It is encouraging, though also dangerous because at times you might think that this is a dead snake, yet it is not and will awaken and get back its bite on you," he continued.

"Once it awakens and bites it makes it difficult. Let us not take them lightly. Don't you dare say the snake is dead when it is only sleeping and scanning how it will awaken.

"Chiefs' situation can change quickly and we can become the ones that are now under pressure."

The 31-year-old player is pleased to have been handed the club's captaincy by AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy this season.

"I prefer to lead by example and encourage the troops that we should go in for the battle. I think coach Benni gave me the armband for this reason," he added.

"I don’t believe in talking on the field and this is what he told me that no matter how talented you are if you don’t work hard, you will never go anywhere so I think working hard is the right thing in life."