North London battle! Kai Havertz vows no friendships with Arsenal pal Timber in Dutch showdown

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Germany forward Kai Havertz has revealed he has already joked with Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber about their upcoming UEFA Nations League clash. Havertz also addressed ongoing debates regarding his best position on the pitch.

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North London rivals set to clash in Berlin

Germany forward Kai Havertz is bracing himself for a fiery reunion when Die Nationalmannschaft face the Netherlands in their decisive UEFA Nations League fixture. Among the opposition ranks stands his Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the high-stakes Group A2 showdown in Berlin.

Both players have been in stellar form for club and country, making their direct on-pitch duel one of the most anticipated subplots of the evening.

Friendly banter with Jurrien Timber

Speaking to the media, Havertz revealed that he and Timber have already exchanged playful warnings about the match during training back in North London last week.

"Yes, we had already joked about this match last week. Of course, neither of us wants to return to London with a defeat," Havertz smiled.

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"Timber is an extraordinary player, has a strong character, and just scored two goals yesterday. He helps his team a lot, and we must make sure to stop him tomorrow!"

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

Embracing positional versatility

Havertz also addressed the persistent public debate surrounding his best position—whether he is best utilised as a pure number nine or deeper in midfield. Having starred for both Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and the German national team across multiple roles, the forward insisted the discussion doesn't bother him.

"In my personal opinion, it's not a big problem. Of course, if you play as a number 9, people imagine a pure striker who plays 50-60 games in that position," Havertz explained.

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"I do play in the 9 position most of the time, but I am also frequently deployed as an attacking midfielder [number 10] or box-to-box midfielder [number 8]."

Focused purely on winning matches

Reflecting on his tactical responsibilities, Havertz made it clear that helping his team secure victory takes precedence over personal positional labels.

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"That positional debate always exists and will always exist; I have accepted it. In the end, I am a player who steps onto the pitch with one goal: winning the match, wherever I am placed," Havertz stated.

"I try to score goals and assists when playing as a forward, and the most important thing is that the team wins. I understand the public debate, but I know where I come from and the flexibility of the role I play."