Kaf’s official after his resignation: I am not a “scapegoat”.. and whoever accuses us of bias should provide evidence

The former Secretary-General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Veron Mosengo-Omba, responded forcefully to the accusations claiming the institution is biased in favor of Morocco at Senegal’s expense, in the well-known case currently stirring controversy.

More than three weeks after CAF’s Appeals Committee decided to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title administratively, despite Senegal’s on-field victory two months earlier, tensions remain high—especially after the case was escalated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In an interview with France 24, Mosengo-Omba, who resigned from his post on March 29, became visibly upset when asked about allegations that CAF is biased toward Morocco or under its influence.

The Swiss-Congolese official did not merely deny these accusations; he described them as serious and unsupported by any evidence, considering them to stem only from a state of frustration.

He said: “Emotions have overshadowed everything. The president (Patrice) Motsepe and I were not even present (when the Appeals Committee made its decision). If you don’t like the decision, then appeal it.”

He added: “Anyone who claims that some party controls CAF should provide evidence. It is not fair to make such accusations without basis and say that CAF was biased—on what grounds?”

Is his departure from CAF related to the AFCON final case?

Mosengo-Omba rejected being seen as a “scapegoat,” stressing that his departure from his position after the recent events came of his own free will, driven by his desire to pursue new experiences.

He explained that he had been thinking about leaving before that, but preferred to stay in order to take part in organizing the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which he described as “exceptional” in terms of viewing figures and financial revenues, indirectly praising the host country, Morocco.

He added: “I spent five years as CAF Secretary-General, and it was the right time to turn the page. It’s the end of a phase. I had been thinking about leaving before, but I wanted to experience this wonderful edition of the Nations Cup, which broke all records in terms of viewership and revenues.”

Despite these statements, Mosengo-Omba’s account contradicts what is being said behind the scenes, as some reports indicate he faced widespread criticism, in addition to having exceeded the legal maximum age limit since last October.

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