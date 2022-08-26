Juventus vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Juventus can go above Roma in Serie A when the two teams clash at the Allianz Stadium

Juventus are set to welcome Roma on Saturday for an encounter that could set the early pace for either side in the Serie A title race.

There is not much of a difference in terms of points between the two clubs right now with the 2022-23 season having just begun, but Massimiliano Allegri's side have a little bit of catching up to do after Monday's goalless draw with Sampdoria while Roma have earned maximum points from their opening two games.

The home team will have limited sting without summer signings Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba available but will be hoping that Dusan Vlahovic can deliver after the Serbian's brace in Juve's 3-0 win over Sassuolo in their season opener.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's men are flying high after solitary goal wins over Salernitana and Cremonese with Paulo Dybala looking to have settled in well with his new surroundings.

Juventus vs Roma date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Roma Date: August 27, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

How to watch Juventus vs Roma on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the tie between Juventus and Roma can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

Juventus squad and team news

Good news for Allegri comes in the form of Leonardo Bonucci and Wojciech Szczesny who are believed to be available for Saturday's tie, though Juventus will have to do without Di Maria, Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

Fabio Miretti impressed coming off the bench in the Sampdoria draw and may be given a nod with one of Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot set to sacrifice their starting berth.

The shuffle in the middle will be intended to allow Dusan Vlahovic with a little more service up front.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szcesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Locatelli, McKennie, Pogba, Cuadrado, Rovella, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Zakaria, Arthur Forwards Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Kean, Jorge, Di Maria, Soule Malvano, Ake

Roma squad and team news

Paulo Dybala is set to return to his old stomping ground where he scored 15 goals to be the top goalscorer in all competitions last season in Turin. With Tammy Abraham to partner the 10th highest scorer for Juventus, the hosts will be up for a challenge.

A few changes are inevitable as Nicolo Zaniolo has dislocated his shoulder while Geroginio Wijnaldum is already sidelined with a broken leg, forcing Lorenzo Pellegrini to play a little more offensive role if required.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Matic, Cristante, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham