Juventus vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Juventus against Fiorentina on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Juventus will host Fiorentina in a Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri have won just one of their last five league games against Fiorentina. However, after registering a convincing 3-0 win against Salernitana they will be confident to amend the record for the better against the Viola.

After 15 points were deducted, Juventus are facing an uphill battle to seal a top-four berth as they currently sit in the 10th spot with 26 points from 21 matches, 14 adrift of fourth-placed Roma.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are struggling for form, losing three of their last four matches. They have won just one of the six league matches in 2023 which further highlight their rough patch. Losing at home to Bologna saw them go down to the 13th position with 24 points from 21 matches.

The Tuscans will be eager to bag the three points on offer to get their league campaign back on track but must improve than their recent displays to stand a chance against Juventus in Turin.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Fiorentina date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Fiorentina Date: February 12, 2023 Kick-off: 5:00 pm GMT / 12:00 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to watch on the CBS Sports network and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to miss Leonardo Bonucci, Arkadiusz Milik, and Fabio Miretii with injuries. Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot's availability remains a doubt after he trained alone all week.

Paul Pogba will also miss out on this game as he still has soreness in his flexors.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Cuadrado. Forwards Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Fiorentina team news and squad

Fiorentina will miss Igor and Rolando Mandragora through suspensions. Whereas, Riccardo Sottil and Gaetano Castrovilli are unavailable due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat will likely take the pitch wearing a mask to protect his broken nose.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Barak; Gonzalez, Jovic, Kouame