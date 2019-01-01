Juventus make move for Sarri as he remains in dark over his Chelsea future

The Turin club are looking for a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri and have made contact over appointing the Blues manager

have made first contact with manager Maurizio Sarri's representatives as they search for a replacement for their outgoing coach Massimiliano Allegri, Goal understands.

Sarri's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with the Blues still having the final against to play before their 2018-19 campaign is over.

champions Juve have also sounded out Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, while Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to be heavily linked with the top job at the Turin club.

Indeed, Pochettino's cousin Daniele has suggested that the Argentine would be interested in moving to Italy and that "everyone in the family" wants to see him take over at Juve.

Sarri, meanwhile, has added to his options for next season with Roma also interested in appointing him as Claudio Ranieri's successor.

And his future at Chelsea remains somewhat in doubt, with the Blues manager having struggled to connect with the club's fans having been booed and criticised during his short spell at the helm.

One such issue is his perceived lack of interest in acknowledging the supporters, with his decision not to wave at or applaud the club's fans in his last two games having been noticed by many in attendance.

There is further frustration at his style of play, while he hasn't been able to convince fans in the media, with Sarri often reluctant to engage in interview situations unless absolutely necessary.

The 60-year-old has also risked the wrath of his owner, Roman Abramovich, after he was critical of the scheduling of the 'Final Whistle on Hate' match, a post-season friendly against New Revolution that saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffer a serious Achilles injury.

Should Juve successfully negotiate a deal that would see Sarri move to Turin, Gonzalo Higuain is likely to benefit.

The Argentine was frozen out following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and subsequently moved to Chelsea on loan, with Sarri likely to reintegrate him into the first team should he take over at the Allianz Stadium.

Higuain has had no contact from Chelsea to confirm whether or not they want to sign him permanently, despite the two-window transfer ban not affecting any potential deal they agree over the former Real Madrid striker.

Should Sarri leave, boss Frank Lampard, who has previously stated his ambition to one day take over at Stamford Bridge, is seen as the early frontrunner.

The Blues legend has guided the Rams to the Championship play-off final against in his first year as a manager after finishing sixth in the regular season.