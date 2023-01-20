Juventus deducted 15 points! Bianconeri punished for artificially inflating players' value for capital gains

Juventus have been deducted 15 points after inflating transfer values and lying to financial officials in an attempt to save money.

Serie A's financial prosecutor found Juventus to be guilty of a number of financial violations that saved the club roughly €90 million (£78m/$97m) in player salaries.

A statement from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the punishment in a statement that read: "The Federal Court of Appeal presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello has partially accepted the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor's Office... sanctioning Juventus with 15 penalty points to be served in the current football season and with a series of inhibitions for 11 Juventus executives (30 months for [Fabio] Paratici, 24 months for [Andrea] Agnelli and [Maurizio] Arrivabene, 16 months for [Federico] Cherubini, eight months for [Pavel] Nedved, [Paolo] Garimberti, [Enrico] Vellano, [Assia] Venier, [Caitlin] Hughes, [Daniela] Marilungo and [Francesco] Roncaglio)."

More to follow...