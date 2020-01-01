Juventus 'confident' Dybala will agree contract extension

The 26-year-old has two years left on his current deal and his club feel it is logical the Argentine is demanding a pay rise

are confident of renewing Paulo Dybala's contract, according to chief football officer Fabio Paratici.

Dybala is contracted to the champions until June 2022 and said in an interview with CNN this week he was waiting for the club to initiate talks .

Goal reported on Wednesday that the international is requesting a €12 million-a-year (£11m/$14m) deal and that the Bianconeri are confident of reaching an agreement in the near future.

Dybala has struggled for form since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juve, scoring 23 goals in all competitions since the start of 2018-19, fewer than he managed in 2017-18 alone.

Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged it is difficult for Dybala, who was linked with a move to and in the previous close season and has expressed an interest in playing for , and Ronaldo to "coexist" in the same team.

However, Paratici has confirmed that the Turin giants remain optimistic about their chances of convincing him to extend his stay and says it is only logical he would want a substantial pay rise.

Ahead of the second leg of their semi-final against on Friday, Paratici told Rai Sport : "We are not worried, as we started discussing the situation with Dybala and his entourage, so we are absolutely optimistic and confident.

"Everyone who goes to negotiate a contract wants an improvement, so that's entirely logical."

Asked about Juve's reported interest in 's Nicolo Zaniolo, he added: "This is not the time to talk about the transfer market, it's already been done when there was no football being played, but we want to fully enjoy this moment when Italian football returns."

Juve's clash with Milan was their first game in over three months, after football was suspended across most of the globe in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarri’s team are top of Serie A after 26 matches, sitting one point clear of nearest challengers , while are a further eight points behind.

The Italian top flight returns from its three-month long suspension next week, with Juve visiting 10th-placed on June 22.