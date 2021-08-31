Juventus complete Ihattaren signing from PSV
Juventus have confirmed the signing of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV in a deal worth around €6 million.
The 19-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A side.
Ihattaren, who made the 2021 NxGN top 50 list of the best wonderkids in world football, is expected to be loaned to Sampdoria for the season.
