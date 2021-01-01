Juventus complete €18.5m permanent move for USMNT star McKennie

The Schalke midfielder has impressed during a loan spell with Andrea Pirlo's side, with the Bianconeri having now activated an option to sign him

Juventus have confirmed they have completed a deal to sign Weston McKennie on a permanent basis from Schalke.

The USMNT midfielder had been on loan with Andrea Pirlo's side, although he has impressed enough to convince the Serie A giants to make the move permanent, for an initial €18.5 million (£16m/$22m) fee.

McKennie has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Juve in the 2020-21 season, scoring five goals.

How much have Juventus paid?

The Serie A champions have confirmed that they've signed McKennie for €18.5m, to be paid over three years.

Pirlo's side have also revealed that they will be required to pay a further €6.5m for the midfielder, should various conditions be met over the duration of the contract.

McKennie, who has been on loan with the club since August 2020, has signed a deal with Juve running until 2025.

How has McKennie performed for Juve?

Juve surprised many back in the summer of 2020 when they made the move for McKennie, a regular for Bundesliga side Schalke, who had just finished the 2019-20 season in 12th place in the table.

An established international with the USMNT, the Bianconeri paid a loan fee of €4.5m for the midfielder, with the option to sign him permanently.

McKennie had his work cut out to establish himself with the Serie A champions, who were already well-stocked in midfield with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot.

However, with Emre Can, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira having all been moved on, it was deemed necessary to bring in a further midfield option, with McKennie fitting the bill.

In all, McKennie has made 14 starts, plus seven substitute appearances, in Serie A, scoring four goals and claiming two assists.

He has also made six appearances in the Champions League, scoring one goal - a stunning scissor-kick volley in a 3-0 win against Barcelona in the group stage at Camp Nou.

The Goal view | Romeo Agresti | Juventus correspondent

Weston McKennie's impact at Juventus has been unbelievable and he's been playing very well since he moved in the summer of 2020.

He's already scored five goals and claimed two assists and the coaching staff within the Juve set-up are convinced he can still improve further. Indeed, this is only McKennie's first season in Italy and there is a belief that he will eventually develop into a world-class player.

The Juve hierarchy feel that McKennie's signing will prove a shrewd move in the years to come, with there being the potential for him to be sold for as much as €50m in the future, if he continues to progress at the current rate.

