Just like his dad! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. makes his Al-Nassr academy debut

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son has made his debut with the club's U15 academy side.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Al-Nassr academy debut

Father-Son duo both feature for the club

Ronaldo's son part of Riyadh club's U15 side

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr announced that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has made his debut for the club's U15 side after training with them since his father's move to Saudi earlier this year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 13-year-old has previously featured for youth teams of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. The youngster dons number 7 for the academy side just like his father.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese international will be ready to face Damac in the next Saudi Pro League fixture on October 21.