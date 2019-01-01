Klopp confirms hamstring injury for Liverpool defender Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Lovren was one of just two players retained in Klopp's starting XI from last Thursday's defeat to Premier League title rivals Manchester City but he pulled up during the early stages at Molineux.

It meant 16-year-old Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever was introduced, becoming Liverpool's youngster ever FA Cup player.

Hoever played alongside defensive midfielder Fabinho at the heart of Klopp's defence as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves saw Wolves through, and the youngster's countryman Virgil van Dijk is now the Reds' only fit senior centre-back as Joe Gomez (broken leg) and Joel Matip (fractured collarbone) remain in rehabilitation.