Jude Bellingham names Real Madrid team-mates teaching him ‘bad words’ as part of Spanish lessons following €103m transfer

Jude Bellingham has revealed the identity of the Real Madrid team-mates that are teaching him “bad words” as part of his Spanish lessons.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder has become the latest big-money addition at Santiago Bernabeu, with a €103 million (£88m/$116m) transfer completed from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is eager to settle as quickly as possible, with there an obvious language barrier for him to break down. The 20-year-old is making progress when it comes to communicating with those around him, but certain individuals are taking great pleasure in teaching him the swear words that are often broken out in the heat of competitive battle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham has told Real Madrid TV: “Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz are probably my biggest Spanish teachers. Everyone's chipping in and teaching me bad words. I can't wait to try them out!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While having plenty to learn off the field, Bellingham is also taking important lessons when it comes to mastering the art of playing in midfield. He has some of the best teachers to aid that cause, with the England star adding on his legendary German colleague: “Toni Kroos is a master. One thing I've noticed is his passing details. The ball just drops wherever he wants it to, all the time. Having watched Kroos from the outside, it's a pleasure to watch him up close. It's really good being able to receive the ball from him, showing him what I can do too, and see how our skills can match.”

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will be hoping to play some part in Real’s pre-season programme, with the Blancos preparing to face AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus in a series of glamorous friendly fixtures.