Jude Bellingham ‘battered’ by England team-mate Henderson over revelation mum still makes his bed

Jude Bellingham is taking a “battering” from England team-mate Jordan Henderson after revealing that his mum still makes his bed.

Teenager is on World Cup duty

Midfielder is hottest of prospects

Dortmund star still enjoys home comforts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who topped the GOAL NXGN rankings as the best young player on the planet in 2022, is currently gracing the World Cup stage at just 19 years of age. He has come a long way in a short space of time, earning him a reputation as one of the hottest prospects around, but he is still a kid at heart and continues to enjoy the home comforts that come with having adoring family members around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Everton and England defender Conor Coady has told The Lion’s Den of a revelation from Bellingham that has raised eyebrows in Gareth Southgate’s squad: “He said something the other day about his mum making his bed, no word of a lie. We are talking about Jude Bellingham here, one of the best players in the world, and Hendo sat up at dinner and went ‘What?’ and Jude went ‘Yeah, my mum makes my bed’. So Hendo is battering him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Henderson is making the most of an opportunity to poke fun at Bellingham, the Liverpool captain has also taken the youngster - who continues to be linked with a move to Anfield - under his wing. Coady added: “He looks after Jude like there is no tomorrow. Jude is a young lad, sometimes we forget that because he is so mature and a fantastic footballer. I would say someone like Henderson and [Kyle] Walker set the example.”

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham, who is now up to 19 caps for England, has started both of the Three Lions’ games at the 2022 World Cup but could be one of those rotated out as Southgate mulls over changes for a final Group B fixture against Wales on Tuesday.