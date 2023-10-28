Jude Bellingham makes surprise admission after scoring twice against Barcelona to win El Clasico for Real Madrid in his first appearance in famous fixture

Jude Bellingham made a surprise — and ominous — admission after scoring twice in his first Clasico appearance.

Bellingham says 'Wasn't at my best'

Says he wants to improve

Scored twice to win the match

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old phenomenon put a quiet first half behind him to smash Madrid level from distance. He then broke Barcelona hearts in stoppage time, appearing in the right place at the right time to give Los Blancos a win and a four-point lead over their eternal rivals in the Liga title race. Frighteningly, after the win, Bellingham declared he had not played well.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Today I wasn't at my best level," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV. "It's about combining with those above and being able to help the team and today I wasn't at all well but I was able to score two goals. It has been very fun to play this game. I just spoke with my family. I told them that I was very excited before the game because I had watched many Clasicos from the couch at home and I told them that today was my turn. I did it. Right now everything is going well for me. I prepare the games well. I am training well and I just want to learn and improve"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham's electric start to life in Spain has sent even the most seasoned observers scrambling for superlatives. It's perhaps an intriguing insight that while making headlines all over the world, the man himself has already started looking at areas he can improve. Bellingham's mature and clear-sighted analysis seems almost a guarantee that he can step up yet another level in the near future.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Bellingham and Co. can rest their legs during a rare midweek off before they prepare to face city rivals Rayo Vallecano at home next Saturday.