Juan Mata follows in Andres Iniesta's footsteps by joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe following Galatasaray departure

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has signed with Vissel Kobe of Japan's top division on a free transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the summer, Mata left the Turkish champions Galatasaray and has now joined the Takayuki Yoshida-coached team. After stints with Valencia, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the past, Mata had been without a club since leaving Galatasaray. He now joins Vissel Kobe after the club lost Mata's fellow Spaniard, Andres Iniesta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mata is expected to fill in for Kobe's former Rubin Kazan midfielder Mitsuki Saito who suffered a serious knee injury against Kashiwa Reysol on August 19 that would keep him out for a year. Kobe plays Kyoto Sanga on Sunday knowing that a win would put them in first place in the current J. League rankings as they are only one point behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATA? The Spaniard will not be involved with the team during their game on Sunday, September 3 against Kyoto Sanga in a match for the lead of the league.