Paintsil's goal and Samatta's hat-trick inspires Genk to victory in Belgium

The African stars found the back of the net to help their club to claim full points in First Division A action on Saturday

U23 attacker Joseph Paintsil was among the scorers as handed Waasland-Beveren a 4-0 defeat in the Belgian top-flight on Saturday.

His goal and 's Mbwana Samatta's hat-trick were all the Blue-White needed to claim three points in the matchday four fixture away at Freethiel Stadium.

The win places Felice Mazzu's men seventh on the league table, eight places above second-from-bottom Waasland-Beveren.

Paintsil gave Genk the lead in the 21st minute, sending a glancing header into the net after connecting to a Junya Ito cross.

Bryan Heynen then set up Samatta to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.

The Ghanaian made his presence felt once again, this time assisting Samatta to make it 3-0.

Four minutes to full-time, Samatta completed his hat-trick with a cool effort, the goal created by Ianis Hagi.

Saturday's game was Paintsil's fourth league appearance and third start this season, the goal his first.

Compatriot Thomas Agyepong was in action for Waasland-Beveren, joining the match in the 46th minute.