Joseph Esso: Yahaya wants Hearts of Oak apology from new Dreams FC striker

The Ghana international shares his thoughts on the 23-year-old's unceremonious departure from the Phobians

Veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed believes former forward Joseph Esso did himself a great disservice by turning his back on the club.

Esso parted ways with the Phobians last month after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a contract extension. Late efforts by top club officials to salvage the situation all fell through.

He was signed from fellow Ghana Premier League ( ) side in 2018.

"Joseph Esso is a good player but he has to apologise to Hearts of Oak," ace Yahaya, who played for Tanzanian outfit Azam in the 2017-18 season, told Asempa FM.

“There is a transaction that should not be done, if his management is listening to me, they should go back to Hearts of Oak, apologise to them and let the boy play for Hearts of Oak because they will worry the boy in future.

"You can’t do transactions from Hearts to Kotoko and vice versa. And look at the people out there crying for the boy to stay, why doesn’t he look up to them.

"If there is a chance outside, he should have told the club because he has family to take care of them.

“Esso should not let Phobians cry on him, his management should be careful about the boy, my advice for Esso is to apologise to the entire Hearts of Oak family.

"To turn down an invitation from a Chief like [club majority shareholder] Togbe Afedze and also the number of followers of Hearts crying for him to stay was [not the best]. He should look at that.

"I was supposed to play for Hearts of Oak but because of the disrespectful tag by people on me, I was transferred to Azam FC.”

Following his Hearts exit, Esso has joined GPL side Dreams FC, having earlier been linked to Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold.

Last season, he played 14 Premier League matches and found the back of the net on three occasions when the term was cut short at matchweek 15 by the coronavirus.

In December, the forward was rumoured to be on his way to Sudanese side Al-Hilal following a fine showing while on international duty with Ghana at the 2019 in .