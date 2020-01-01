Joseph Esso: Dreams FC announce signing of former Hearts of Oak attacker

The Ghanaian forward has switched camps to Still Belief after his recent departure from the Phobians

Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso has joined Premier League side Dreams FC, weeks after his sensational exit from .

The Dawu-based club announced his acquisition on Thursday.

Esso, who was linked to Asante Kotoko, parted ways with Hearts earlier this month after failing to agree terms with the club on a contract extension.

“Dreams FC are pleased to announce the signing of a professional contract with forward Joseph Esso for a two year period,” the club wrote on their official website. “He becomes the latest profile player to join the Still Believe lads ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 season.

“Esso who shone for at the 2019 Wafu Championship arrives as a free agent.”

Esso was one of five players to walk away from Hearts over a lack of agreement on contract renewal.

“Words cannot describe how I feel at the moment. Honestly, it really feels great to join one of the best clubs in Ghana. I really admire how the club operates and I am excited to be part of the family,” said the attacker. “Dreams FC is fast becoming one of the best clubs in the Ghana Premier League, I looked at the club’s project and wanted to contribute and be part of the dream.”

In the 2019-20 league season which was prematurely terminated at matchweek 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the forward scored three times in 14 league matches.

He joined the Phobians from in 2018.

“It’s been a wonderful journey down the rainbow lane, full of colours and amazing victories," Esso posted in a goodbye message to Hearts fans on Wednesday. "At this point, it is no secret that my chapter at the great club has come to an end and my next destination has been topical, a fact that has proven the bond I shared with players, management and most importantly the fans.

“The love and support over the years was phenomenal and I am really grateful. For each cheer, from the stands, the touchline and from your digital distance, I appreciate you all.

“I have reached a decision on my career path and hope you understand the need for fresh challenge just as each one of you should when you have the chance to live your dreams.

"I set off knowing that I served the never say die colours with all my strength and will always cherish every moment."

In December, Esso was linked to Sudanese side Al-Hilal following a fine showing for Ghana at the 2019 in .