Jose Mourinho claims he rejected 'the craziest job offer a coach has ever seen' as he defends Roma's woeful start to the season

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has revealed he received the "craziest" job offer to leave the club as he outlined his commitment to the team.

Roma struggle in Serie A

Mourinho received lucrative offers

Mourinho committed to Roma

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho is currently feeling the pressure in Rome, with his club enduring a tough start to the domestic campaign as they sit dwelling in the bottom half of the table with just five points from their opening six games.

Despite their early struggles, Mourinho has emphasised his commitment to the club as he looks to right their wrongs and propel the Giallorossi up the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Would I renew now? It's a hypothetical situation, I can't answer," said Mourinho.

Article continues below

"What I can say is that three months ago it was almost a drama to think that I could leave. In Budapest on the pitch I told the players that I would stay, after the Spezia game I reiterated it to the fans, two-three days later I gave my word to [president Dan] Friedkin.

"In the summer I had the biggest, most important and craziest job offer that a coach has ever had in the history of football: I rejected it precisely because of my word. Now it seems like I'm a problem, I don't accept it. I don't accept it because it's not true, I'm not a problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking on his future back in August at the time of the interest from abroad, Mourinho opened up about the big money offers he had received from two Saudi Pro League sides. He said: "I’ve received two proposals: Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli wanted me, I decided to turn both down as I want to stay at Roma."

According to Corriere dello Sport,the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss was offered a deal in the region of €60 million (£52m/$64m) each year for two seasons, and would have had the option to extend his stay until 2026.

IN PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho will now be looking ahead to their next test within the top flight of Italian football, as his side host Frosinone on Sunday evening.