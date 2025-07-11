Jose Mourinho at ‘rebel team Leeds would be ‘absolutely classic’ as ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss is backed for Premier League return

Jose Mourinho would be "absolutely classic” at Leeds, says Lee Sharpe, with the Portuguese perfect for a “rebel” Premier League team.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The self-anointed ‘Special One’ has previously worked in English football with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. He is currently in Turkey with Fenerbahce, where he has cut a frustrated figure at times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

There is no suggestion that the 62-year-old will be on the move any time soon, but he is into the final year of his contract in Istanbul and continues to see future positions speculated on. Many are of the opinion that Mourinho would welcome a return to England.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Ex-Leeds and Manchester United winger Sharpe believes Mourinho could be lured back to familiar surroundings by the right project. That could be one at Elland Road, with a larger-than-life character considered to be a good fit for Yorkshire giants that like to upset the establishment.

WHAT SHARPE SAID

Sharpe told SpinBit: “I could see him returning and I think Jose Mourinho would love to come back to the Premier League. He loves English football, and I think his heart is in the Premier League, but would he go back to Chelsea? I know it’s a huge club but I remember him saying he would like to go to a club which is a little lower (in the league) with the job and the challenge being much different to what he has had in the past and it wouldn’t be about winning the league but how high he could get a team in the table and qualifying for the Champions League.

“I think Leeds United would be an unbelievable one, but I don’t want to put Daniel Farke out of a job or under any further pressure than he is already under. Jose Mourinho at Leeds United would be absolutely classic because Leeds is a little bit of a rebel team when it comes to how they do things and Mourinho would love that. The fans would get onboard with him, and he would have an unbelievable relationship with the fans and would be a great club for him. It would be fantastic.”

Getty Images/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS?

Farke led Leeds to the Championship title last season, picking up 100 points in the process, but has seen questions asked of his future and will be aware that he needs to get the Whites off to a positive start in 2025-26 in order to avoid inevitable debate regarding possible replacements.