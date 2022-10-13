Jorginho priority revealed after Chelsea midfielder’s agent talks with Barcelona

Jorginho will “prioritise” a new contract at Chelsea despite his agent, Joao Santos, holding talks with La Liga giants Barcelona.

  • Midfielder's deal is running down
  • Due to be a free agent in 2023
  • Representative has met clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italy international’s representative has been taking in a tour of Europe, with his many clients wanting to know where they stand long before the end of the 2022-23 campaign is reached. Jorginho is one of those heading towards free agency at Stamford Bridge, as his current deal runs down, but fresh terms are expected to be tabled and Santos claims too much is being read into his discussions with other teams.

WHAT THEY SAID: Santos has told TuttoMercatoWeb of his recent jet-setting: “I work in football, I have been to Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia, but also in other parts such as Lyon.”

Quizzed on whether he spoke about Jorginho when visiting Camp Nou, Santos added: “I’m Jorginho’s agent, I may have talked about him but also about others…”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Euro 2020 winner Jorginho has been with Chelsea since 2018, taking in 200 appearances for the club, and Santos said on his expiring contract: “We are due in June. We prioritise Chelsea and we are moving towards it. Another priority for Jorginho is to do well with the national team.”

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? Italy will not be heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having missed out on a second successive finals, but Chelsea have Premier League and Champions League action to come – starting with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

