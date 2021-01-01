Jorginho and Rudiger power Tuchel's mission impossible taking Chelsea from tenth to Champions League pole position

The Blues are on the verge of achieving their aims for the season and could add a little bit more in the the next week or so

Thomas Tuchel has got Chelsea going again, ensuring that they don't end the season out of form and allowing his side to remain in pole position to qualify for the Champions League.

After the Blues's 2-1 home win over Leicester City, he can boast of having taken the team from tenth to third place in the table ahead of the final weekend of action in the Premier League.

Tuesday's skirmish with the Foxes was made all the more important by the fact that they were one of two main contenders for the elite European spots, along with Liverpool.

Although Chelsea can now be positive thanks to Antonio Rudiger tapping in a corner and Jorginho netting from the spot. Indeed, Kelechi Iheanacho continued his relentless run of scoring with a late strike at Stamford Bridge but the Blues held onto all three points.

Yet, those 20 minutes of nerves were nothing compared to the ones before kick-off with Chelsea's invincibility having seemingly worn off.

They had lost back-to-back games for the first time since he took over the club in January, suffering a shock home loss to Arsenal before having another defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup final.

Amid this doubleheader against Brendan Rodgers's side, Tuchel admitted that the league game was more important to the club than the domestic cup game.

That's because the Champions League can earn teams up to an estimated £112 million ($158m) should they go all the way in the tournament.

Therefore, this was the big one for the owner and board who wanted Tuchel to target qualification when he was appointed.

At the time, it felt possibly a little overambitious but eighteen wins, six draws and just four losses have allowed Chelsea to take control. On the pitch, control has been the mantra, suffocating the opposition by giving nothing away, while hoarding possession against almost all their rivals.

Alongside the tactics have comes the man management, with the Blues perhaps lacking superstars, they still present as a united group. Several players have come in from the fringes to earn big roles with both the match winners Rudiger and Jorginho having struggled under their previous manager Lampard.

Others, like Mason Mount, continue to earn prominent roles with those Lampard trusted not being punished by the new manager. After earning Chelsea's Player of the Season award, Mount summed up his side's desire to win in front of 8,000 supporters.

"To see them back at the Bridge, you can hear them, it gives us that extra motivation," he said at pitchside. "Thanks to them. We do this for them. We want to achieve greatness so we are going to keep working hard."

That soul, quality work and leadership have tied together an expensive group to give them two shots at glory. They lost the first but have a bigger shot to come against Manchester City in nine days.

Of course, the winner of Europe's elite competition would qualify for next season's competition, but the Blues would rather have it wrapped up before 29 May.

It would be better to keep the players' minds clear at the shot of glory, rather than using that match to save a season that could see them drop into the Europa League if they lost.

Chelsea are close to achieving a glorious season from the ashes of despair and, for that, they have Tuchel to thank.