'That topic is closed!' – Jorge Jesus shuts down Ronaldo drama as Portugal enter new era

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football, revealing he had no prior knowledge of the announcement. Addressing media speculation, Jesus denied any friction with the 41-year-old icon while urging the nation to focus on the future.
Jesus caught unaware by historic retirement announcement
Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the media following Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to bring an end to his 23-year international career. Leaving behind world records of 234 caps and 146 goals, the 41-year-old forward's departure marks a monumental shift for La Seleccao ahead of Nations League ties against Denmark and Wales.
Jesus admitted that he was not informed of the decision beforehand, learning about the exit alongside the general public.
Despite the sudden announcement, the manager stressed that he respects Ronaldo's choice to conclude his international journey.
Finding out via social media and denying hard feelings
"I learned of the decision at the same time as all of you, following the video and Cristiano Ronaldo's statement," Jesus revealed candidly when asked about the timing of the announcement.
"Until that moment, I had no knowledge of his intention to leave the National Team. I was playing, scoring goals, and he was one of the players I considered. I didn't try to talk to Cris. It would always be remembered in history for Cris's departure from the national team, during the four years I have under contract with the Portuguese Football Federation."
"If I just said I was thinking of calling him up, it's because I believed Cristiano Ronaldo would continue with this Nations League project. There's no hard feelings. Why? Because all my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a coach, I always tried to defend what I considered to be best for the group. I'm perfectly calm," Jesus added.
Drawing a line under the Ronaldo era
While acknowledging Ronaldo's status as an ultimate reference point for Portuguese football, Jesus firmly requested that the media shift focus away from the retired captain and toward the active squad.
"This subject has already been addressed and I'm not going to talk about it again. If you want to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the squad, that's fine. But that topic is closed," Jesus stated directly.
"It's time to start talking about the squad and the new players. I also consider that important. What happened in the past doesn't interest me at this moment. Of course, I believed that Cristiano Ronaldo could return and I thought about calling him up, talking to him. But I have to respect his decision. He understood that the time had come to leave the National Team."
Respecting the legacy while driving squad renewal
Jesus concluded by emphasising that squad renewal must be balanced with immense gratitude for what Ronaldo accomplished on the international stage.
"I have to respect that decision, without ever forgetting what Cristiano Ronaldo represented and continues to represent for Portugal," Jesus explained.
"He is a symbol and a reference for the younger players who are now starting their careers. However, these are two completely different issues that should be analyzed separately."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.