Will Luis Suarez join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Jordi Alba offers update on former Barcelona striker

Former Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has urged Luis Suarez to head to Inter Miami to finish his career.

Alba hopes Suarez signs for MLS club

Inter Miami already have Messi, Alba, and Busquets

Suarez tipped to link up with former Barca team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Barcelona superstar Jordi Alba has urged his ex-team-mate Luis Suarez to join him and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Alba, who enjoyed a brilliant partnership with Suarez during the duo's time with Barcelona, is hopeful the Uruguayan will make the move.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He is an important player for his club [Grêmio]. He’s under contract and it’s a decision that both the club, the boss, and Luis will have to make. I am not going to get involved in that. I wish he could come, I have always said that I want to play with the best and for me, Luis is a great player," he told reporters. "I have been lucky to share many moments with him both on and off the field; he is a great friend of mine and I would love for him to come, but it is not a decision that I can make. I hope that he can come and it would surely help us a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A move for Suarez is looking increasingly likely. Manager Tata Martino has already said the striker is in his plans for the new campaign. Meanwhile, Suarez has previously said that he dreams of retiring with his close friend Messi and he may now get the opportunity in Miami.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT INTER MIAMI? The team plays its final game of the season on Saturday against FC Charlotte.