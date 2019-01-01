Jordan Ayew speaks on reason behind his low goal numbers and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The frontman sheds light on his scoring ability and the upcoming continental showpiece in Egypt

and striker Jordan Ayew believes his selflessness in games remains the reason behind his low scoring rate.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 13 goals for Ghana and 12 strikes as his highest league tally for a season, has over the years been criticised for his low numbers, with many suggesting that his best position could be playing as a supporting striker or down the flanks.

Interestingly, he has been chastised for his 'individuality and selfishness', the situation becoming most topical during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in when he decided against setting up a better-placed Asamoah Gyan for what could have put Ghana 3-1 up against in a keenly contested second group game. His shot could not find the back of the net and the Black Stars ended up ceding their one-goal lead to end the game 2-2.

“A striker is a striker whichever side you play. I don’t score a lot of goals but the problem is that I’m criticised by my coaches for not being selfish enough,” Jordan told Ghana Web.

“Because I like nice football, I enjoy if I score a goal, if I give a pass it’s the same way I enjoy it. I like to create, I like to score, I like to do a bit of everything.

“I know I have to do better but sometimes you’re not in the best position so you have to give it to your partner so that he scores. When you get the chance to score, you’ll definitely score.”

This season, Jordan, on loan from , has netted just once in 18 games involving 13 starts for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

“It’s not something that should be a major problem for me because I think a lot of my teammates and my coaches appreciate the all-round work I do,” added, the French-born.

“I’m not a selfish person, and my whole life, I’ve been like that and I’ve been criticised for not being selfish enough.

“I wouldn’t’ say it that way [that I want to become more selfish to score more goals], I would say I want to be more efficient and decisive. To be more selfish, no.”

Jordan also spoke about Ghana’s quest to end a 37-year wait for an title drought when they play at the tournament again in in June/July.

“This season, the most important thing for me is the Africa Cup that is coming. I have been thinking about it for the past one year or so.

“I know what I have to do to get ready, my colleagues as well know what they have to do to get ready for this tough task coming in three months.

“I want Ghanaians to be positive about this tournament because if you’re not positive, you can’t get anywhere in life.”