Jordan Ayew scores and Trezeguet sees red as Crystal Palace edge past Aston Villa

The Ghana international scored the match-winner for the Eagles while the Egyptian forward was expelled at Selhurst Park

Jordan Ayew found the back of the net while Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan was sent off in 's 1-0 victory over in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The international, who joined Villa in the summer, was handed his fourth league start by manager ‎Dean Smith.

Trezeguet failed to impress in the encounter and suffered for his indiscipline after he was sent off in the 54th minute of the encounter, having received a yellow card 10 minutes earlier.

The red card is the third for the former Kasimpasa and forward in his career.

Ayew, meanwhile, maintained his impressive performance for Palace scoring the solitary goal of the match in the 73rd minute.

Last weekend, the 27-year-old Ghanaian was also on the scoresheet in Palace’s surprise 2-1 win over .

Ayew was withdrawn in the 86th minute while his compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was substituted for Andros Townsend in the 85th minute.

internationals Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate were on parade for the duration of the game.

The win propelled Palace to the fourth spot on the table with seven points from four games.

Roy Hodgson’s men will square off with Hotspur in their next Premier League game on September 14 while Aston Villa take on West Ham on September 16.