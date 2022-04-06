Jordan Ayew's strike vs Arsenal doesn’t impress Ghana fans

by Joel Omotto

Ghanaian football fans don't seem to have forgiven striker Jordan Ayew for what they termed an underwhelming performance in their World Cup playoff with Nigeria last month, despite his goal against Arsenal on Monday.

This was evident from the online reactions after Ayew scored the second goal as Crystal Palace beat the Gunners 3-0 in the Premier League.

Some supporters mocked the forward for having only scored two goals in the top flight so far this season, although @ORiginalRank defended the ex-Swansea City man, pointing out that Lionel Messi has only scored three goals for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 so far this term.

@FIRE56455851 had no kind words for the younger Ayew: “Scoring two goals in 31 matches and you think you are on top of the world? Master, go find some coconut then sell.”

However, @muftirufai came to Ayew’s defence, posting: “Callum Hudson-Odoi, who Ghanaians are so eager to play for Black Stars, how many goals does he have in his entire career at Chelsea?”

Some supporters moved to mock Jordan, whose struggles in front of goal have been a cause of complaint so far this term.

“Now we have to wait for another nine months to see the next goal,” said @benafri.

“Jordan has finally broken his goal drought. Ready for World Cup,” @quarmeymic wrote.

“Man can’t play like this in the Black Stars,” @lifeoflifa said, with @koffi_google10 adding, “You think he has done well? 56 matches, two goals.”

“Jordan just wasted the only goal he'll score for Ghana at the World Cup against Arsenal,” commented @zerofucks_7.

Others have moved to defend the striker’s record with the Black Stars, arguing that his lack of goals for the national team is because of the role he’s been assigned with Ghana.

“The Black Stars are the problem,” said @Dondyforyou, to which @EddieAfful responded: “Not true, in my opinion, it’s discipline. Did you see him take corners for Crystal Palace?”

“Jordan is the only striker we judge by his work rate rather than goal contribution,” responded @blaQuabena.

“When he is playing for Black Stars, his shorts never sit on his waist,” @NOBLEKING5ZAK chimed in, “but it's the other way round at Crystal Palace.”

@Bishop71511225 was even harsher with his assessment of Ayew’s contribution: “two years, one goal and you call yourself a footballer,” he began. “Better come to Ghana and sell yogurt.”

Ayew was booed off the pitch when he was getting substituted during the first leg of the World Cup playoff against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on March 25, with fans unimpressed by his performance.