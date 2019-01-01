Jordan Ayew provides what Crystal Palace have been missing - Luka Milivojevic

The Eagles skipper talks about the performance of the Ghanaian striker in the Premier League so far this term

captain Luka Milivojevic has hailed international Jordan Ayew and believes the striker has fulfilled a missing element at Selhurst Park this season.

It has been a fine start to the campaign for the 28-year-old who registered two goals in his opening three Premier League matches.

His heroics saw him beat others to win Palaces' Player of the Month for August.

“It was no surprise to me to see our fans name him Player of the Month for August. He fully deserves it,” Milivojevic remarked, as reported by Footballlondon.

“He has been brilliant this opening month of the season.

"Last season he was with us on loan and he did a lot of good work for the team but probably didn’t get the amount of chances he would have liked due to different options we had upfront in the likes of Michy [Batshuayi] and Christian [Benteke].

“This season, returning on a permanent contract has given him greater focus in his mind.

"I could see from the first day after returning from the , he is hungry to succeed and he has added something we have missed.”

Ayew joined Palace on a permanent deal in July following an initial loan spell from .

