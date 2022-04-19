Jones named in Man Utd XI against Liverpool as defender makes second Premier League start in two years

Phil Jones has been named in Manchester United's starting XI for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The defender starts as part of a back three and is joined by Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

It marks only Jones' second Premier League start since January 2020, having previously featured against Wolves in Man Utd's first game of 2022.

Why is Jones starting?

"Since Raphael Varane is still injured so I had to decide between him and Eric Bailly," Man Utd boss Ralph Rangnick told MUTV.

"I decided on him, as an experienced player, as somebody who is also talking to other players."

Jones' career so far

The 30-year-old defender has been with Manchester United for over a decade, having joined the club from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

Jones, who has been capped 27 times by England, was a regular for the club until 2019, but has made just 10 total appearances in all competitions since the start of the 2019-20 season due to injury issues.

