'Joker' Dembele would be a good fit for Man Utd if Sancho bid fails – Rivaldo

Former man Rivaldo believes that Ousmane Dembele would prosper at a team like , with the Red Devils seemingly having hit a roadblock in their efforts to sign star Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, 20, is widely reported to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main transfer target during the close season, but recent quotes from the Dortmund hierarchy have cast serious doubt over whether an agreement can be reached.

Should they fail in their pursuit of the international, however, Rivaldo believes that Dembele – who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford – represents a fine back-up option for United as he possesses the speed and technique to thrive in the Premier League.

“Ousmane Dembele has travelled with Barca to Lisbon and there is a a chance we'll see him play against Bayern,” the Brazilian wrote in a column for Betfair. “He could be what I call a 'joker' for Barcelona, coming off the bench to affect the match, as he is very talented.

“There are rumours about him leaving the club at the end of the season, but while he is around, the manager should use him.

“Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in him after having difficulties in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele could be a good option for United. He's very quick and talented, and I believe he could prosper in the Premier League.”

Dembele has been out of action for some time since suffering a bad hamstring tear, but head coach Quique Setien has confirmed that the French attacker could be in line to feature off the bench as he pushes to regain full match fitness.

“We have arrived in good spirits,” the Barca boss stated in his pre-match press conference. “This is the game we are waiting for. We have prepared well.

“It is a satisfaction for all of us that Dembele is in the squad and I think he will be in a position to participate for a few minutes if we consider it appropriate. We are excited that he can play and get it right.”