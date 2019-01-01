Johnson Smith's aim is to return Asante Kotoko to Africa

The Porcupine Warriors boss believes he has enough quality at his disposal to achieve his season objectives

's interim coach Johnson Smith reveals the club is not expecting to make any major player additions to the team ahead of the coming Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors are looking to win a record 24th title as the championship opens on December 28.

They currently stand as the most successful club in the history of the top-flight.

"I have a good squad and I am content with them. They are about 34 in number," Smith told Graphic Sports.

"Although some of them may be transferred to other teams and some are opting not to renew their contract, we should be able to work with what we have.

“I’m not bent on recruiting new ones. I will train those I have and ensure they play to my philosophy.

"I have a couple of good players on the injury list right now, like Abdul Ganiyu, Maxwell Baakoh and Richard Senanu.

"Hopefully they will recover soon and join the team in good time to help us achieve our objective for the season.”

Originally welcomed into the Kotoko family as an assistant coach, Smith currently plays the role of head trainer following the dismissal of Norwegian coach Kjetil Zachariassen last month after a disappointing campaign in the Caf and Confederation Cup.

“My main aim is to by all means return the team to play in one of the African club competitions," the coach added.

"Kotoko is a big club and as such they have to compete in big competitions.

"I am building a very strong team that can win against any team and as well play to the admiration of the fans.

“I know the supporters want to see good football so that is what I am doing. I only need time and support from Kotoko fans."

It is Smith's third stint with Kotoko.