John Terry: Why is Chelsea legend coming to Lagos?

All is now set for the arrival of England and Chelsea legend John Terry in Lagos, Nigeria.

Considered as one of the greatest defenders to have graced the beautiful game, the Englishman – whose career spanned over two decades – won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League title during a trophy-laden career at Stamford Bridge.

On the international scene, he accrued 78 appearances for the Three Lions since making his bow in 2003 against Serbia and Montenegro.

WHY IS JOHN TERRY IN LAGOS?

The football great is expected to play alongside Nigeria Professional Football League stars in the Budweiser Game of Kings showdown.

Thanks to their campaign tagged ‘Budweiser Game of Kings’, the premium beer brand is bringing the decorated players in the beautiful game to the West African country to engage in a novelty match alongside the best players in the NPFL.

Budweiser is keen on giving millions of football lovers who double as beer lovers in Nigeria a unique experience that will stay with them for a long time.



WHY THE CHOICE OF JOHN TERRY?

The decision to pick the 40-year-old is a function of his pedigree and role as a respected sports icon who played exemplary football during their active playing days.

Aside from his unrivalled leadership abilities, he won several trophies and accolades along the way and he is expected to inspire a new generation of upcoming and aspiring footballers in Nigeria and all over the world.



HOW DO I PARTICIPATE AS A FAN?

Football fans also stand a chance to call the shots by assuming the coveted role of manager and assembling their individual teams when they visit www.budweiser.com.ng/gameofkings

Consumers can participate by entering the unique code under the Budweiser crown cork on the website or texting the code to the USSD: 7827.

Not only that, they stand a chance to be selected either as team managers or get VIP invites to watch the match live in Lagos.

If selected as team managers, they will be able to choose from a list of players at the different clubs in the NPFL to form their first 11 who will feature as teammates to the former Aston Villa assistant manager.