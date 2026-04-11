Johan Derksen has labelled Feyenoord’s decision to appoint Casper van Eijck as an advisor as “the biggest possible embarrassment” for the club’s medical staff. He voiced this opinion on Vandaag Inside.

This week, 1908.nl reported that the club has recalled the 69-year-old to shore up its medical team and halt the current injury crisis.

Feyenoord has been hit by a string of injuries all season, with Thomas Beelen, Gernot Trauner, Bart Nieuwkoop, Sem Steijn, Leo Sauer, Gijs Smal and Anel Ahmedhodzic currently sidelined.

Derksen questions the move, telling Vandaag Inside, “Casper has been called in to help. And that is the ultimate embarrassment for a club’s medical department. But Casper naturally has direct contacts at the hospital. He can refer the players to the specialists.”

Van Eijck, who served as club doctor at Feyenoord from 2010 to 2021, will now operate in a supporting capacity and is unlikely to take a seat in the dugout.

On Sunday, Feyenoord travel to face NEC in a direct clash for second place in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. René van der Gijp finds it difficult to predict who will win the match.

“Things could also go against us. I’d find it very frustrating if it ended 0-1 and the NEC supporters were deeply disappointed. That’s a possibility. Because I believe NEC are thinking right now: it’s a piece of cake. This can’t go wrong now.”

Derksen agrees: “Nobody in Nijmegen expects Feyenoord to win, but NEC can lose to anyone. I hope not.”