Johan Derksen: 'How on earth did Ajax manage to sign him? He’s useless and flawed!'

Johan Derksen simply cannot understand why Ajax signed Maarten Paes last winter. He explains this on Vandaag Inside.

During the programme, René van der Gijp wants to say something about the Ajax goalkeeper. “Maarten Paes. Oh, lad…”, he begins. “I saw him doing something again, and I thought: that’s why you wear gloves.”

A clip is then shown from the 86th minute of Ajax v FC Twente (1-2). Paes tries to clear the ball off the byline, but fails because he first touches the ball with his standing foot.

“He’s wearing gloves for a reason, Wilfred,” continues a smiling Van der Gijp. “I swear to you.”

Derksen is also unimpressed by the Ajax goalkeeper. “He’s a rubbish keeper. How on earth did they manage to sign him, René?”

“If you need a goalkeeper at Ajax, you bring in an experienced one who’s on the bench at another club. This was a rubbish goalkeeper at Utrecht. That’s why they got rid of him,” concludes Derksen.

Ajax signed Paes from FC Dallas in early February, after Remko Pasveer had left for Heracles Almelo. The Indonesian international has since made six appearances between the posts for the Amsterdam side. He has kept two clean sheets.