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Joe Cole has urged Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso to drop Wesley Fofana following a hostile night at the City Ground. Travelling supporters turned on the defender during Friday's defeat to Nottingham Forest, leaving the Blues legend convinced that taking the Frenchman out of the firing line is the only way forward.

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Fofana endures nightmare night at Forest

Fofana's difficult spell at Stamford Bridge reached a new low on Friday as Chelsea suffered a damaging defeat at Forest. The former Leicester City centre-back endured a miserable evening, conceding a second-half penalty against his former team-mate Liam Delap.

Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the spot to compound the Blues' misery. Having already picked up a booking, Fofana was substituted just five minutes later. The away support made their frustration clear throughout the match, repeatedly jeering the France international with explicit chants telling him he was not welcome at the club.

Cole urges Alonso to drop defender

Club legend Cole believes Alonso must now remove Fofana from the starting XI for his own good. The defender had already struggled in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Leeds United the previous weekend, and Cole feels a break is essential.

"Wesley Fofana is having a real tough time and it's a real test of his mettle as a professional," Cole told Premier League Productions. "He was taken off and it was the right decision. He was rash last week and he was rash last night. I think he just needs to be taken out of the starting XI and have a breather to focus. He looks like he needs someone to tell him to focus on the basics of defending to get back into this Chelsea team."

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Unauthorised interview fuels fan anger

Tension between Fofana and the Chelsea faithful had been simmering even before kick-off at the City Ground. Last week, the defender gave an unauthorised interview to French YouTuber Zach Nani, during which he appeared to joke about missing a penalty in Chelsea's Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

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Although Alonso revealed that Fofana had apologised for the incident, Friday's toxic reaction proved the matter is far from settled. Cole was particularly critical of the timing of the off-field distraction.

"The amount of mistakes he is making at the minute… he is badly advised at the minute," Cole added. "Now is not the time to do it, do those silly podcasts when you're playing well and Chelsea are winning. When you are not you just need to focus. He looked like a defender who isn't focused, who is asleep. And that’s the last thing you want people to be saying about you as a defender. You want to be not mentioned. Instead week."

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Crucial period ahead for Fofana

Alonso now faces a major selection call as he looks to steady the ship following consecutive defeats against Sunderland, Leeds and Nottingham Forest. Protecting Fofana from further scrutiny by naming him on the bench could offer the Frenchman a vital chance to reset.