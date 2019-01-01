Joe Aribo suffers head injury in Rangers' League Cup win

The Nigeria international was bleeding from the head after being caught by an elbow from Livingston's player

Joe Aribo suffered a head injury in ' 1-0 win over in Wednesday's Scottish League Cup fixture.

Aribo could only manage 22 minutes of action in the encounter before he was replaced by Steven Davis.

The Super Eagles midfielder challenged Ricki Lamie in an aerial battle but was on the receiving end of an elbow which left him bleeding.

That’s a an elbow clearly ffs on aribo that’s bad the blood streaming down his face is terrible thoughts on that was it meant pic.twitter.com/OAH4Lob9Fp — True Blues Loyal®️™️🔴⚪️💙⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) September 25, 2019

In response to the collision, medical personnel rushed to stop the bleeding and cover the bruise with bandages, after which the midfielder walked off the pitch by himself.

Although the severity is yet to be confirmed, the injury might come as a blow to Rangers with whom he has played in every game so far this season. It could also cause a problem for , who are getting ready for an international friendly game against on October 13.

Earlier this month, Aribo had an impactful debut outing with Super Eagles where he scored his maiden goal in their 2-2 draw against .