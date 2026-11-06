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Alvino Hanafi

Jobe Bellingham joins Jude in England squad to become 22nd set of brothers in Three Lions history

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Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has earned his first senior England call-up for November's UEFA Nations League ties against Croatia and Spain. The 21-year-old joins older brother Jude Bellingham, placing the duo on the brink of joining an exclusive list of Three Lions siblings.

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Jobe Bellingham joins Jude in Tuchel's squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been called up to the England senior national team for the first time by head coach Thomas Tuchel. The 21-year-old forms part of the 25-man squad selected for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Jobe, who previously captained England's Under-21 side, joins his older brother Jude Bellingham in the senior setup.

Should Jobe make his debut, the Bellinghams will become the 22nd set of brothers to earn senior caps for the Three Lions.

Recent England brothers: Chalobah, Neville, and Charlton

England Training In PortugalGetty Images

Before the Bellinghams, defenders Trevoh and Nathaniel Chalobah became the 21st set of brothers to play for England when Trevoh debuted against Senegal in June 2025. Nathaniel earned his single cap in 2018 during a 3-2 Nations League win over Spain.

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Prior to the Chalobah duo, Gary and Phil Neville were the last brothers to feature together. Phil debuted in 1996 to join Gary, with the pair representing England side-by-side until 2007.

Related Topics

Next matches
ENG

ENG

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

CRO

CRO

ESP

ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ENG

ENG

Further back, World Cup winners Bobby and Jack Charlton made their debuts in 1958 and 1965 respectively, anchoring England's iconic 1966 triumph.

Complete list of Three Lions brotherly duos

The historical roll of honour features 22 sets of siblings who have represented the England men's senior team:

  • 19th Century & Early Pioneers: Charlie & William Clegg; William & Herbert Rawson; Hubert & Frank Heron; Alfred & Ed Lyttelton; Ernest, Charlie & Arthur Bambridge (the only trio); Arthur & Harry Cursham; Fred & Jack Hargreaves; Arthur & Percy Walters; Alf & Charley Dobson; Charlie & Alf Shelton; Robert & Arthur Topham; Charlie & Tom Perry; Frank & Fred Forman; Charles & Geoffrey Wilson; Bertie & Rex Corbett.
  • 20th Century: Frank & Reg Osbourne; Clem & George Stephenson; Jack & Sep Smith; Bobby & Jack Charlton (1958–70); Gary & Phil Neville (1995–2007).
  • Modern Era: Nathaniel & Trevoh Chalobah (2018, 2025); Jude & Jobe Bellingham (2020, 2026).
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Slide 4: Three Lions set sights on Nations League goals

England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, 12 November, before travelling to face Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, 15 November.

Sitting second in Group C, avoiding defeat against Croatia will secure England's spot in next March's Nations League quarter-finals.

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Tuchel's squad gather early next week as Jobe and Jude prepare to write the latest chapter in English football's sibling history.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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