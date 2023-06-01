Joao Felix offered to Newcastle after Chelsea decline permanent deal - with Atletico Madrid keen to offload the Portuguese forward

Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle United by Atletico Madrid after Chelsea decided against signing him on a permanent deal.

Pochettino doesn't want Felix

Forward wanted to stay with Chelsea

Atletico offer him to Newcastle

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues' new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino decided against signing Felix permanently despite the player wanting to continue at Stamford Bridge. The winger is not on Atletico manager Diego Simeone's priority list and according to Daily Mail, the Rojiblancos have offered his services to Newcastle United as they remain keen on offloading the striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is a possibility that the Magpies sign him on a loan deal, similar to Chelsea, and cover the wages worth over £200,000 per week. However, the high wages might prove to be a stumbling block as Newcastle are not willing to break their wage structure. Manager, Eddie Howe, admitted that it is hard to "attract the very, very best players on the market" as they are not a club which will shell out high wages for their players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Felix's move out of Chelsea might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. If he had stayed with the London outfit then he would not have had the opportunity to participate in the Champions League next season, whereas, Newcastle by virtue of finishing fourth in the Premier League can offer him elite continental football.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Felix scored four goals across 16 appearances for Chelsea and was deemed to be one of the better players in the squad. However, his future hangs in the balance as Newcastle are still mulling over the option to sign him.