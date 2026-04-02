Joachim Löw is currently in advanced talks with Ghana, according to several sources in that country. The successful German coach could lead the African nation to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to insiders, only a few details in the contract remain to be ironed out before the deal can be finalised. Löw is set to earn €150,000 a month.

Earlier this week, Ghana sacked national team manager Otto Addo. He had been head coach of The Black Stars for around two years. The most recent period of his tenure was the least successful.

Ghana have now gone four matches without a draw or a win. In November, the number 72 in the FIFA rankings lost to Japan (2-0) and South Korea (1-0); during this international break, things went wrong against Austria (5-1) and Germany (2-1).

Ghana therefore wants to appoint Löw ahead of the World Cup. The former Germany manager led Germany to World Cup victory in 2014, defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final.