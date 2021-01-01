Jindo Morishita: Ghana Premier League club Ebusua Dwarfs sign Japanese striker

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a short-term deal with The Crabs

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have announced the signing of Japanese striker Jindo Morishita.

The 25-year-old has sealed a deal which keeps him with the Cape Coast-based outfit until the end of the current season.

He is the latest Japanese to join a GPL side in any prominent capacity, following in the footsteps of former Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi who worked with the two clubs in between 2015 and 2018.

"Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs, the pride of Central Region, announces the acquisition of a Japanese footballer, Jindo Morishita," the club has announced in a statement.

"Jindo Morishita has a strong aspiration to build a new relationship between Japan and the African continent, especially Ghana, through football.

"Cenpower Power Holdings sponsored the signing to join Ghana Premier League side Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs.

"Cenpower Holding is a wholly-owned Ghanaian power producer which partners, among others, Sumitomo Corporation (a leading Japanese Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company).

"The Japanese striker Jindo Morishita who is 25 years of age, will play for Dwarfs until the current league season ends."

Morishita was born in Japan but was raised in the Netherlands. Having played in Indonesia, he later enrolled in the University of Tsukuba, featuring for the men's football team.

In 2019, the Japanese signed his first professional contract, sealing an agreement with Zambian Super League side FC Muza.

"As a professional football player, my aim is to be the most famous Asian soccer footballer in Africa," Morishita told Yutang Sports in January.

"The reason why I am saying this is that there are not many Asian players in Africa. When I was in Zambia, there were only two Asian players in the league.

"First of all, I need to sign a professional contract with one of the teams there [in Africa]. Then I need to start scoring goals as a striker and win the championship games within the local league.

"Furthermore, I would like to go to the African continental leagues and win them. After building a position in the African professional football field, I would like to extend my businesses in the sports field and outside the sports field."

Dwarfs, who won the Premier League in the 1965-66 season, are currently ninth on the standings after 17 games so far this term.