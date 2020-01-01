Jinadu: Nigeria teenager sets career target at West Ham United

In the wake of signing his first pro contract with the Hammers, the Nigerian goalkeeping sensation reveals what he craves to achieve in the sport

Daniel Jinadu has set a three-pronged target at , with his major priority a desire to feature in the Premier League.

Achieving ambitious goals remains a possibility for the teenage goalkeeper who starred for during the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup in .

Alongside Keenan Appiah-Forson, Harrison Ashby, Sam Caiger, Dan Chesters, Will Greenidge and Joshua Okotcha, the 17-year-old signed his first professional contract with the English top-flight side last week – a result of his consistency and diligence for the club’s U18s during the 2019-2020 season.

Having had the chance of training with Joe Hart and Lukasz Fabianski, Jinadu expressed his drive to play in the Premier League, while hoping to play international football at the highest level.

“The targets I’m setting for myself are to one day play in the Premier League which is one of the highest levels of football, and also to get a lot games and hopefully, to play international football at the highest level,” Jinadu told Goal.

“My target also is to develop my skills as a goalkeeper and as well gain experience of playing men’s football - playing at a high and advanced level.”

The youngster is still on cloud nine over his professional contract with West Ham and he disclosed what this means to him and his family, who have always rallied round him during his formative years.

“Signing my professional contract with West Ham was a very important moment in my life because it is what I’ve been working for since I was really young when I started playing football,” he continued.

“It has been my dream to become a professional because I always love playing football and my family and everyone around me have sacrificed a lot for me to get to the position I am.

“I’m just grateful that all the hard work that my family has put in has yielded fruits and it’s really good.

“My family was so proud of me and really happy for me because they have been really supportive in my journey. Hearing that I signed for a big club like West Ham – they were over the moon with joy.”