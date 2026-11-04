'These are the most difficult days of my life' - FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono breaks silence following tragic incident

Share Follow GOAL on Google

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has released a deeply emotional statement following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. The Equatorial Guinea international admitted he is struggling to process the events of the past few days after a fatal collision on the pitch.

Advertisement

Owono speaks out on traumatic experience

Owono has officially broken his silence following the devastating incident during his side's recent fixture against Tenerife. The match was overshadowed by a tragic collision involving Owono and Tenerife forward De Miguel, which ultimately led to the latter's passing. In a heartfelt statement released through the club on Wednesday, the goalkeeper detailed the immense emotional toll the event has taken on his mental well-being.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper expressed his profound grief and offered his sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased striker. Having remained out of the public eye since the incident at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium, Owono used the club's official channels to convey his current state of mind. 'These are being the most difficult days of my life,' he admitted, reflecting the weight of the tragedy that has shocked Spanish football in recent days.

Focusing on grief and recovery

'I find it hard to find the words and it is very difficult for me to assimilate anything that has happened. I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him,' Owono stated in the message.

While there are inevitable questions regarding the technicalities of the incident and any potential administrative follow-ups, Owono made it clear that his focus remains entirely on the human element of the tragedy.

Advertisement Advertisement

'I know there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with all respect. But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything else but Jesus and the pain we are experiencing,' the goalkeeper continued in his statement. He concluded his emotional message with a simple but poignant tribute to his fellow professional, saying: 'Rest in peace, Jesus.'

Related Topics

Support system for the goalkeeper

The impact of the tragedy has been felt throughout the FC Andorra squad, with the club taking immediate steps to protect the mental health of their players. The club has confirmed that Owono is currently receiving professional psychological support to help him navigate the trauma of the past few days.

Owono was absent from Andorra's voluntary training session on Wednesday morning at the Comunal Joan Samarra stadium, despite the majority of his teammates taking part.

Advertisement

Match postponed as club rallies around Owono

The entire dressing room and the club's hierarchy have rallied around Owono, offering a solid support network as he attempts to come to terms with the incident.

FC Andorra accompanied the player's statement with an explicit request for 'utmost sensitivity and respect' during this delicate period. Furthermore, the club's request to postpone Sunday's fixture against Mallorca has been granted, allowing the deeply affected squad crucial time to grieve before returning to competitive action.