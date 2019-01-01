Jesse Were axed as Sebastien Migne names Harambee Stars squad to face Ghana

The French tactician has decided to go with Sofapaka FC forward Pistone Mutamba who recently returned from injury

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named the final squad for the Afcon qualifying match against ’s Black Stars on Saturday.

The most surprising exclusion from the 22-man squad is that of Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was called in place of the injured Michael Olunga.

defender Joash Onyango, who has not featured for the Kenyan champions, of late after sustaining a broken rib, is in the team that will be captained by Victor Wanyama.

needs a point to finish top of Group F with eight points.

Kenya squad: Faruk Shikhalo, Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Erick Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, Christopher Mbamba, Ismael Gonzalez, Musa Mohammed, Anthony Akumu, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata, Omollo Johanna, Paul Were, Allan Wanga, Erick Johana, Pistone Mutamba and Masud Juma.