Jerome Boateng: It's 'emotional' to feel warmth and hospitality of Ghana

The Bayern Munich ace shares his thoughts on his maiden trip to the country of his father

Germany defender of Ghanaian descent Jerome Agyenim Boateng has expressed excitement by his historic visit to the African country.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, the Bayern Munich centre-back, who represents the Europeans at senior international level, is currently on a first-time trip to Ghana.

He announced an imminent journey to the land of the Black Stars last week, and although details of his visit remain sketchy, social media posts have shown him playing football with kids in Accra, among other activities.

"After all, I'm very happy to be able to spend the end of the year with my family in Ghana," Boateng, who represented Germany at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Fifa World Cup tournaments, said in an end of year statement released on social media.

"It's very emotional to feel the warmth and hospitality of the people and to get to know our roots.

"Thanks to everyone who supports me and believes in me.

Boateng was with his two daughters and sister Avelina.

The 30-year-old is the half-brother of suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng, the duo making history as the first siblings to play on opposing sides in a Fifa World Cup match when Die Mannschaft faced the Black Stars in the group stage at South Africa 2010.

They made history once again when they came up against each other at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Germany went on to win the tournament.

