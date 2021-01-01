Jero Shakpoke’s son Ruben signs pro contract with Aston Villa

The son of the former Nigeria international has been handed a professional contract with the Premier League outfit

Highly-rated attacker Ruben Shakpoke has signed a professional contract with English elite division outfit .

Ruben, 17, who is the son of former Super Eagles right-back Jero, joined Villa in October 2020 following the relegation of .

Before the Englishman of Nigerian descent got his scholarship deal, the Claret and Blue Army had to beat competition from Eredivisie side Eindhoven and a host of other clubs.

The youth international made his debut for Aston Villa in their U18 fixture versus Hotspur and also featured against before his development was halted by injury.

Even at that, academy manager Mark Harrison, who was delighted Ruben penned his first contract with the team, claimed the club would soon see the best of him.

“We are delighted Ruben has signed his first professional contract with us,” Harrison was quoted by Aston Villa's website.

“His game time has been hampered by injury but once he is back fully fit we look forward to him fulfilling his potential, which is very clear to see.”

During his time at Norwich in the 2018-19 campaign, Ruben scored 11 goals in one game during a U15 clash against .

With this development, he follows in the footsteps of Louie Barry, Kaine Kesler, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Carney Chukwuemeka to sign their first pro contracts this term.

The duo of Ben Chrisene and Lamare Bogarde also pledged their futures after they impressed in their outing against last week.

Ruben’s father was the Super Eagles’ favourite right-back during their preparations for the 1998 Fifa World Cup. Unfortunately, he did not make Bora Milutinovic’s squad to following an injury suffered against the in a friendly match.

Before drawing the curtain on his international career, the former Reggiana, Nice and Union SG defender featured six times for the three-time African kings.

Although he has featured for England at U15 and U18 level, he is eligible to represent at senior level.